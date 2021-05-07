 Skip to main content
AAON earnings fall 25% in first quarter
AAON earnings fall 25% in first quarter

AAON LAB (copy)

Work continues at the AAON’s Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center in Tulsa in 2019.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

AAON’s first-quarter earnings dropped 25.1% over the same period a year ago.

The local heating and cooling equipment manufacturer posted net income of $16.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 15.8% to $115.8 million from $137.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The company said the year-over-year decline in net sales was partially attributable to fewer production days due to an extended holiday shutdown in early January and winter storm in February and reflected its markets temporarily moderating at the end of 2020.

Gary Fields, president and CEO, said “Considering our soft backlog entering the quarter combined with the challenges we faced related to the new construction market, as well as the adverse weather at both of our facilities in February, we are pleased with our performance in the first quarter of the year,” Gary Fields, company president and CEO, said in a statement.

“The year-over-year decline in revenue and earnings was unsurprising considering the all-time record quarter we realized in the first quarter of 2020.

“We believe the fact that our performance in the first quarter of 2021 was very similar to the fourth quarter of 2020 suggests our business has stabilized and has already begun to pick up after some moderation we experienced at the end of last year.”

