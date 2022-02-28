AAON earnings dip in fourth quarter, as well for entire year

Earnings for Tulsa-based AAON dropped about 25.6% in 2021, the company reported Monday.

Net income for the heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer was $58.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $79 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in 2020.

Fourth-quarter earnings dropped 68%, going from $18.9 million, or 35 cents per diluted share, in the last quarter of '20, to $6.2 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, in the same period in '21.

“I am extremely pleased with the growth we have seen in our backlog and new bookings," AAON President and CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. "Backlog is up year over year 249.6% and new bookings have maintained the strong levels we saw in the second and third quarter. Moreover, strong demand trends continued into early 2022…

"While we are pleased with demand and the market share gains, sales and earnings results were disappointing. The primary factors that contributed to the lower than anticipated profits were supply chain constraints and material inflation …"

