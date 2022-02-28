 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AAON earnings dip in fourth quarter, as well for entire year
0 Comments

AAON earnings dip in fourth quarter, as well for entire year

  • Updated
  • 0
AAON New York (copy) (copy)

Ruben Lopez (left) and Lupe Chairez (right) prepare an HVAC unit for shipment from the AAON factory in Tulsa to a temporary hospital in New York on April 2, 2020.

 Tulsa World file

Earnings for Tulsa-based AAON dropped about 25.6% in 2021, the company reported Monday.

Net income for the heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer was $58.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $79 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in 2020.

Fourth-quarter earnings dropped 68%, going from $18.9 million, or 35 cents per diluted share, in the last quarter of '20, to $6.2 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, in the same period in '21.

“I am extremely pleased with the growth we have seen in our backlog and new bookings," AAON President and CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. "Backlog is up year over year 249.6% and new bookings have maintained the strong levels we saw in the second and third quarter. Moreover, strong demand trends continued into early 2022…

"While we are pleased with demand and the market share gains, sales and earnings results were disappointing. The primary factors that contributed to the lower than anticipated profits were supply chain constraints and material inflation …"

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ruble Sinks as West Isolates Russia

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oil, gas prices likely to remain high, head of state producers' group says
Local Business News

Oil, gas prices likely to remain high, head of state producers' group says

  • Updated

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "(Prices) will probably settle at some point and it will certainly be high," said Dewey Bartlett Jr., head of the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance.

Ukraine crisis has far-reaching implications, says University of Tulsa professor

Editorial: U.S. must show support to Ukraine, prepare for stormy times

'I'm just physically ill': Tulsans with Ukraine ties react to Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert