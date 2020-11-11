 Skip to main content
AAON declares $0.19 semi-annual cash dividend

AAON, Inc., a Tulsa-based maker of heating and cooling equipment, declared Tuesday a regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.38 annually.

The dividend payable Dec. 18 to stockholders of record at the close of business Nov. 27.

