AAON announces semi-annual cash dividend of 19 cents per share

AAON, a Tulsa-based commercial heating and cooling equipment maker, announced Wednesday that the company's next regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.19 per share, or 38 cents annually, will be payable July 1 to stockholders of record at the close of business June 3.

AAON also announced that its board has promoted Casey R. Kidwell to vice president of administration, retroactive to May 12.

Kidwell, 44, joined AAON in 2021 as director of administration. Before joining the company, he served almost 10 years in various roles at WPX Energy, most recently as human resources operations manager.

Additionally, following the previously announced retirements of Norman H. Asbjornson as executive chairman and Paul K. (Ken) Lackey, Jr., as lead inndependent director, AAON's board elected A.H. ("Chip") McElroy II as independent chairman of the board and Caron Lawhorn as independent vice chair of the board.

