AAON announces $0.19 semi-annual dividend
AAON announces $0.19 semi-annual dividend

AAON Inc., the Tulsa-based manufacturer of heating and cooling equipment, has announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.19, or $0.38 annually.

It will be payable July 1 to stockholders of record at the close of business June 3.

AAON also announced that it last week promoted Christopher D. Eason to chief accounting officer. Eason, 39, joined AAON in 2018 as controller and financial reporting manager and before that worked 13 years for Grant Thornton, LLP.

