AAON and subsidiary announce two promotions

Local HVAC manufacturer AAON and a subsidiary have announced two appointments that were effective Saturday.

AAON's board has elected Gene Stewart executive vice president. In addition, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, AAON Coil Products, has named Doug Wichman executive vice president of AAON Coil Products.

Stewart served as president of AAON Coil Products, based in Longview, Texas, from April 2020 until December, 2021. Before that, he was president of North Texas Farm & Garden, a power equipment business in Lewisville, Texas.

Wichman has been with the company since 2013 and most recently served as AAON’s director of manufacturing in Tulsa.

