AAON achieves highest status in 2021 Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card verification program

AAON, a Tulsa-based manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it achieved Platinum level, the top status, in the 2021 Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card verification program.

This follows up the company’s achievements of Platinum in 2020, Gold in 2019 and Bronze in 2018. Platinum level requires completing more than 85 percent of eligible directives.

The company reported on material topics in the areas of inclusion and diversity, community resilience, material management, energy, water, workplace health and safety and transportation.

"ESG (environmental, social and governance) is at the core of our business strategies and corporate citizenship efforts," Gary Fields, AAON chief executive officer and president, said in a statement. "We are proud to participate in the Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card program and are continuously looking for ways to measure and improve our performance in these areas."

Sustainable Tulsa is a nonprofit organization committed to making Tulsa a better place to live, work and play. It is an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations who want to track and improve their sustainability plans.

