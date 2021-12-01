AAA's Saturday open house in Tulsa to include discounts, raffles, free battery checks

Automobile seat safety checks and car battery checks will be part of a free event Saturday at AAA, 2121 E. 15th St.

The event, which is from 10 a.m. to noon, also includes visits and photos with Santa Claus, travel planning with AAA advisors and a toy drop-off and raffle in support of the Tulsa Police Department Foundation.

AAA members and non-members attending the open house also can get discounts on AAA memberships, retailer gift cards and travel accessories. Persons buying a AAA gift membership at the event will receive a discount, a $10 gift card and a $10-off coupon for a travel accessory.

Attendees are urged to bring unwrapped toys in support of the Tulsa Police Department Foundation initiative for children in need. A raffle ticket will be exchanged for each gift donated, with drawings held for a three-piece luggage set, a free, one-year AAA membership and two tickets to a state professional sporting event.

