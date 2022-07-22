AAA Oklahoma sees spike in heat-related stranded motorist calls

AAA Oklahoma is reminding motorists to check their vehicles for routine maintenance following a recent spike in stranded-motorist calls due to the heat.

The auto club responded to an additional 500 calls of stranded motorists Sunday-Tuesday this week — a total of 2,607 calls — compared with 2,161 calls during the same time period last year.

High temperatures Sunday-Tuesday ranged from 101 to 107 degrees in Tulsa, and the forecast calls for highs above 100 again for much of the coming week.

“The effect this kind of weather can have on your car is cumulative,” said Jason Cravens, AAA emergency roadside service fleet manager for central Oklahoma. “So with each week of triple-digit heat, chances for vehicle breakdowns increase.”

The auto club averages about 800 calls of stranded motorists per day in Oklahoma, said spokeswoman Leslie Gamble.

AAA offered the following tips for safety and to keep vehicles operating:

• Prepare before hitting the road. Drivers should carry an emergency kit, including a fully charged cellphone and charger, extra water and snacks, jumper cables, and a flashlight. Drivers should also have coolant with them.

“Just as motorists place an emergency kit in their cars during winter months, they should do the same in the summer,” Cravens said. “In extreme temperatures, an inconvenience can quickly escalate to an emergency if motorists are not prepared.”

• Spare your battery. If traffic is not moving, do not use the accessory setting, listen to the radio or use any other devices that could drain the car battery.

• Avoid overheating. While running the air conditioner, drivers should keep an eye on the control panel. If the vehicle starts to overheat, shut it off immediately and open the hood to allow the engine to cool off. The vehicle may need to be off for a minimum of 45 minutes. When restarting the vehicle, leave the hood open.

• Keep air flowing. If you cannot operate the vehicle’s air conditioning, open windows on both sides of the car to cross ventilate.

• Seek shade when parked. Carry a windshield sunshade in your vehicle to provide some protection from the sun when your vehicle is parked.

AAA also reminded drivers of preventative maintenance:

• Batteries — Heat kills batteries. Car batteries rarely give advance notice before they fail. Batteries 3-5 years old are most likely to succumb to extreme temperatures.

• Tires — Keep your tires at normal pressure. Driving on under-inflated tires can cause them to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high. Tires should be inflated to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer — not the number molded into the tire sidewall.

Recommended tire pressures can be found on a sticker normally located on the driver’s door jamb or the inside of the glove compartment door. If traveling a significant distance, be sure your spare tire is also properly inflated before you leave. It can mean the difference between having your tire changed, so you can continue your travels or having your vehicle towed.

• Fluids — When fluid levels are low, the possibility of overheating increases. Drivers should check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels.

• Coolant — Check the coolant level in the overflow tank and top off as needed. If the engine is cool, check the level in the radiator as well. Never remove the radiator cap when the engine is hot as you can be seriously scalded. Have the cooling system flushed and new coolant added when recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.