AAA: Gas prices may have peaked for the year; Oklahoma has had lowest in nation

The price of gasoline may have peaked this year and Oklahomans have had the lowest prices in the nation throughout the fall price surge, AAA of Oklahoma said Monday.

"The national gasoline price average has been trending downward for the better part of a month now, and it is possible the highest gas prices of the year are behind us," the auto organization said.

"Still, today’s average of $2.89 a gallon (in Oklahoma) is a full dollar more than a year ago on this date."

The state average price at the pump is down three cents as compared to a week ago and 13 cents cheaper than a month ago, AAA said.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.33, down two cents on the week, eight cents less than a month ago but still $1.17 more than a year ago.

There are two factors that have been pushing pump prices lower — lower demand, which is typical at this time of year, and a drop in the price of oil, AAA said.

"Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days and less robust demand," said Leslie Gamble, spokeswoman for AAA Oklahoma.