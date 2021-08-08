A mostly sellers' market: High-demand, low-supply for Tulsa homes

Considering the demand and price appreciation, however, some question if “entry-level” housing options still exist in Tulsa. According to data from the U.S. Census, the median home price in Tulsa in 1980 was $47,200, and by 2000, it had risen to $119,600.

Without adjusting for inflation, there has been a 368.22% increase of median home price from 1980 to 2021 in Tulsa.

But Brocks said that home ownership is still possible, especially considering the current interest rates.

“If individuals who are looking to buy first time homes know the programs available to them, I think they can do it,” Brocks said. “Plus, interest rates could go up half a percent, and they’ll still be lower than they were five years ago.”

Tulsa residents Harrison and Caroline Muegge bought their first home this June. After getting married in summer 2020, the couple moved to Tulsa from Stillwater and rented a duplex for a year.

They knew they wanted to buy a home in Tulsa eventually, but as newlyweds in their early 20s, they expected to wait a while. The low interest rates and loan availability, however, created an immediate window of opportunity.