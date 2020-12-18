A former Union athlete turned architecture firm owner is now designing TPS sports facilities

Reed Architecture and Interiors started originated in 2009 as David Reed Architecture, and the following year he hired Jill Selman and two other architects to capture the vision for arenas at Booker T. Washington (completed 2012), Edison (2012) and Memorial (2014) high schools.

With the addition of architect and partner Gary Sparks, the company changed its name to Sparks Reed Architecture and Interiors in February 2011. Sparks retired earlier this year, prompting the firm's renaming, and the company moved from downtown Tulsa to Sapulpa in June.

Reed's team has designed a variety of structures, ranging from religious structures to commercial buildings such as auto dealerships. But it has carved a niche in arenas and stadiums.

"It's another wonderful thing about sports," Reed said. "You get a lot of people coming into these facilities and a lot of eyeballs on them. People have time to talk about them at halftime or before the game."

The East Central will use a steel structure with an outer skin of brick, polycarbonate panels and insulated metal panels. This echoes styles used on the McLain High School Field House, a Reed design that opened in late 2019. The new arena also pays homage to the character of East Central's existing campus, a unique 1960s design with curved brick walls and few windows.