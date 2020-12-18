A former Union athlete turned architecture firm owner is now designing TPS sports facilities

A basketball player in high school, David Reed had designs on extending that passion following graduation.
Fate, however, intervened.
"My athletic career ended in high school when nobody wanted me in college," he said by phone Friday. "I played from sixth-grade through 12th grade at Union High School. Then, good ol' (Oklahoma State basketball) Coach (Eddie) Sutton said he didn't need any more 6-foot, walk-ons.
"I had to figure out another way to stay connected to athletics. The next best thing was to focus on athletic facilities."
And focus he has.
Since 2012, the firm Reed (formerly Sparks Reed) Architecture and Interiors, for which he serves as principal, has designed no fewer than five arenas or stadiums for Tulsa Public Schools. Renderings for the sixth, a multipurpose building for East Central High School, were recently released.
Approved by a 2015 TPS bond election, the 56,486-square-foot project will start going up soon and is scheduled to be completed in early 2022, Reed said.
The new arena will be located just west of high school's main entrance at 12150 E. 11 St. and will connect directly to campus. Flintco is general contractor.
"We're really looking forward to the transformation it's going to bring to our school and community," East Central Principal Mike Crase said in a statement. "Everyone's just excited to have a facility like this on our campus."
Reed Architecture and Interiors started originated in 2009 as David Reed Architecture, and the following year he hired Jill Selman and two other architects to capture the vision for arenas at Booker T. Washington (completed 2012), Edison (2012) and Memorial (2014) high schools.
With the addition of architect and partner Gary Sparks, the company changed its name to Sparks Reed Architecture and Interiors in February 2011. Sparks retired earlier this year, prompting the firm's renaming, and the company moved from downtown Tulsa to Sapulpa in June.
Reed's team has designed a variety of structures, ranging from religious structures to commercial buildings such as auto dealerships. But it has carved a niche in arenas and stadiums.
"It's another wonderful thing about sports," Reed said. "You get a lot of people coming into these facilities and a lot of eyeballs on them. People have time to talk about them at halftime or before the game."
The East Central will use a steel structure with an outer skin of brick, polycarbonate panels and insulated metal panels. This echoes styles used on the McLain High School Field House, a Reed design that opened in late 2019. The new arena also pays homage to the character of East Central's existing campus, a unique 1960s design with curved brick walls and few windows.
"We really strive to connect every facility with its surroundings in the context of the school and try to draw something from the tradition of that school," Reed said.
Lighter wall panels and other new construction materials will allow for abundant natural light, he said.
"Basically, they will be able to practice during the day without really having to turn on any lights in the gym," Reed said.
The multipurpose center will boast a 1,118-seat arena and concourse, concession stand, auxiliary gym, study room, conference room, athletic offices, sports medicine and training rooms and locker rooms for campus basketball, wrestling and volleyball. A hospitality room will overlook both the arena and gym.
"It's pretty awesome," Crase said of the design. "The facility offers so many new opportunities for student and community use. Our old arena, which dates back to when this school was built, could only be reached by entering the high school. This one will have its own access. That's just a huge positive. I wouldn't have it any other way."
Staff Writer Rhett Morgan’s most memorable stories of 2020
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.