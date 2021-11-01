 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A dozen area Chick-Fil-A restaurants to hire 165 people
0 Comments

A dozen area Chick-Fil-A restaurants to hire 165 people

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chick-Fil-A has announced that the fast-food chain plans to hire 165 people at 12 Tulsa-area locations.

The positions range from front-of-house and restaurant leadership to kitchen staff and delivery drivers. Persons interested may visit chick-fil-a.com/careers to apply and coordinate an in-person interview.

The jobs are available at four locations in Tulsa: Eastside Market, Southroads Shopping Center, Tulsa Hills and Woodland Hills Mall. The remaining open positions are in Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Glenpool, Muskogee, Owasso and Sand Springs.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News