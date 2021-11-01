A dozen area Chick-Fil-A restaurants to hire 165 people

Chick-Fil-A has announced that the fast-food chain plans to hire 165 people at 12 Tulsa-area locations.
The positions range from front-of-house and restaurant leadership to kitchen staff and delivery drivers. Persons interested may visit chick-fil-a.com/careers to apply and coordinate an in-person interview.
The jobs are available at four locations in Tulsa: Eastside Market, Southroads Shopping Center, Tulsa Hills and Woodland Hills Mall. The remaining open positions are in Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Glenpool, Muskogee, Owasso and Sand Springs.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
