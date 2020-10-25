A dizzying climb: Tulsa airport making inroads but still faces challenges

A total of 6.1 million passengers passed through U.S. checkpoints the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 18, representing the largest volume since the start of the pandemic, according to the TSA. But the million-plus passengers screened Oct. 18 compares with 2.6 million on the same day in 2019, or about 60% fewer, the TSA said.

Locally, TUL is averaging 28 daily departures, compared with 51 pre-COVID, Higgins said. In September, 54,386 revenue passengers boarded planes at TUL, down 55% over the same month a year ago.

TUL also has fewer nonstop flights (16 total) than it did before the coronavirus, though a Phoenix (PHX) nonstop, via Southwest Airlines, is expected to return in November and a Los Angeles (LAX) flight, via American, is scheduled to be back in December, Higgins said.

“We definitely support any type of assistance that can be provided for the industry,” she said. “The airlines are essential to our operation. These are just unfathomable times. Nobody could have predicted the situation that we face.

“Earlier this year, the thought was, ‘Oh, by the end of the summer, we will be OK.’ Now, we’re starting to see that this is going to be a long-term recovery.”