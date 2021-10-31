A body of work: Oklahoma's tattooing industry reflects on 15 years of legalization

What used to be called the tattooing business in Oklahoma really wasn’t a business at all.

That’s because it was banned.

“The culture is so diverse,” said Oklahoma City’s Chasity McMillan, who owns several alternative modeling agencies involving the inked-up. “We have come so far. The safety is definitely there.

“We no longer have to worry about someone saying, “My uncle does some cool tattoos. Why don’t we go to his kitchen? He’s a scratcher.’”

The legalization of tattooing in Oklahoma in 2006 changed all that. Monday marks the 15th anniversary of when an artist could literally get under someone else’s skin without fear of repercussions.

The measure ended an Oklahoma ban on tattooing that had been in effect since 1963.

“We didn’t have people who wanted to work with us before,” McMillan said the of attitude that used to dominate the culture. “We were considered druggies. We were losers. We had tattoos. That was the stigma about what we were doing. Somebody always had an opinion.”

“People still have opinions. We still get the looks sometimes. But I can tell you those have been toned down about 90%.”