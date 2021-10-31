A body of work: Oklahoma's tattooing industry reflects on 15 years of legalization

What used to be called the tattooing business in Oklahoma really wasn’t a business at all.
That’s because it was banned.
“The culture is so diverse,” said Oklahoma City’s Chasity McMillan, who owns several alternative modeling agencies involving the inked-up. “We have come so far. The safety is definitely there.
“We no longer have to worry about someone saying, “My uncle does some cool tattoos. Why don’t we go to his kitchen? He’s a scratcher.’”
The legalization of tattooing in Oklahoma in 2006 changed all that. Monday marks the 15th anniversary of when an artist could literally get under someone else’s skin without fear of repercussions.
The measure ended an Oklahoma ban on tattooing that had been in effect since 1963.
“We didn’t have people who wanted to work with us before,” McMillan said the of attitude that used to dominate the culture. “We were considered druggies. We were losers. We had tattoos. That was the stigma about what we were doing. Somebody always had an opinion.”
“People still have opinions. We still get the looks sometimes. But I can tell you those have been toned down about 90%.”
In fiscal year 2020, Oklahoma had 621 licensed tattoo artists, including temporaries, and 164 establishments, according to the state Department of Health, which regulates the sector. That is a significant increase from 2011, when the artists numbered 363 and the shops 97, data shows.
Currently, there are 27 licensed establishments and 66 licensed artists in Tulsa County, health department records indicate.
Where tattoos are not taboo
McMillan runs companies Inked Moms, Inked Dads and Just Inked. She has booked models from across the globe to pose for apparel companies and magazines and appear at promotions and on television.
Her Just Inked brand is tailored for people who may have slipped through the margins.
“I’ve helped many, many moms leave abusive situations or get out of bad relationships,” McMillan said. “They will come and they want to model. I will introduce them to a world where having tattoos is not taboo.
“It’s definitely job opportunities. But it’s also a foundation where we’re safe, where we say we’re say I don’t care about your piercings. I don’t care if your ex’s name is across your nose. I’m not going to judge you.”
Maxine Brown moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma about 10 years ago.
“I wanted to originally be in like Playboy and stuff,” said Brown, who lives in Oklahoma City. “But I got tattoos, and at that time, Playboy didn’t accept tattoos, so I just started to go more for Inked Magazine and that sort of thing.”
Brown, also known as Maxi Soule, has worked for past few years to build her brand. She now describes herself as the biggest cannabis model in the state.
“On top of me being tattooed, I’m also a mixed (race) girl,” Brown said. “So when I first moved to Oklahoma, they wanted absolutely nothing to do with a tattooed, mixed-race girl. Now, I’m their biggest advocate.
“Still, lots and lots of people give me crazy looks. Sometimes it’s good, crazy looks. Sometimes it’s bad. But it comes with the territory. You have to have thick skin in this business.”
Mark Hartenberger has owned Black Sheep Tattoo in Tulsa for six years. But he started in the industry in places such as Orlando, Florida, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“Attitudes have definitely gotten a little bit different,” he said. “A lot of the things the old-school tattooers would hold sacred the new generation doesn’t really follow. You’ve definitely seen the industry change the last 20 years.
“Nowadays, young tattoo artists want to start on (customers’) face and hands and cover all the spots that are exposed first. That was kind of opposite for the old-schoolers. We would get tattooed under our clothes, and you wouldn’t know we were tattooed.”
The market size of the tattoo artists’ sector is expected to increase 23.2% in 2021, according to IBISWorld, a Los Angeles-based industry research firm. That market size has grown 9.2% per year on average since 2016, the company’s data suggests.
Tattoo shops also tend to have low start-up costs and above-average profit margins, paving the way for entrepreneurs.
“A lot of really good artists are gravitating toward tattooing because it’s a really viable way to make money,” Hartenberger said “You’re seeing a lot of really, really talented people come up. Back before, there were only a handful of people who could do portraits and realism and stuff like that.
“It’s kind of flourishing as an industry. You can make six figures doing this easily, if you work at it.”
