'A beacon for people': New 21 North Greenwood building opening with law firm

Helping restore the Greenwood District to its commercial heyday comes with immense responsibility.

Few know that better than Kajeer Yar and his wife, Maggie.

With the backing of the Hille Foundation, of which Maggie is executive director, they created GreenArch LLC, a mixed-used development in Greenwood in 2013. The foundation also donated a third of an acre on the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street for the recently opened Greenwood Rising history center.

The group’s newest venture is 21 North Greenwood, which will feature ground-floor retail and three stories of office space.

“Everything we’ve done on Greenwood has really been about trying to certainly tip our hat to the past,” Maggie said. “We’re certainly well-versed on what used to be there and have wanted to be a part in bringing that back. The top of the list when we were building this office space was looking for professional services to bring back to Greenwood.”

That mission is well on its way.

Pray Walker, a longtime Tulsa-based law firm, is scheduled to move into 21 North Greenwood in August.

“Pray is one of the city’s oldest and most respected law firms,” Kajeer said of the company, founded in 1979. “There has been a history of where law firms in this town have been located, and until recently, you’ve never had a firm move to what would be considered north Tulsa.

“It speaks greatly to Brett’s (managing partner Brett Crane) vision and the partners’ vision that they want to make that move and explicitly have Greenwood on their letterhead.”

Occupying 12,600 square feet, the firm will take up nearly the entire fourth floor. Pray Walker has been in the ONEOK building, 100 W. Fifth St., since 1985.

“We were actively looking for kind of a fresh start, with more of a modern work-space environment, where we can be a little more collaborative,” Crane said. “This makes more sense for us.”

Pray Walker is the latest legal firm to either move or announce a move to new Class A office space downtown. Other examples include GableGotwals (Vast Bank building) Crowe & Dunlevy (former WPX building) and Hall Estill (Santa Fe Square).

Patrick Fox of Fox + Allen Realty negotiated the lease on behalf of 21 North Greenwood, and Bob Pielsticker and his CBRE team represented the tenant, Kajeer said.

“We’ve known Kajeer and Maggie through the Hille Foundation for quite a while,” Crane said. “When we started looking, this was a natural fit for us. It gives us a lot of opportunity to refresh where we are and the way we do business.

“It’s about recruiting. It’s about retention. It’s about having more efficient ways of working, with flexibility for people.”

As for 21 North Greenwood, the structure’s beauty will do its bidding.

Replete with exposed steel and glass curtain walls, each floor has attached covered parking, about 17,500 square feet of rentable space and 10-foot-deep balconies. Two bays of retail space are on the street level, and five showers are scattered throughout the building for employees who need to freshen up.

Associates craving sunshine may retire to a massive rooftop deck that also has a 5,000-square-foot enclosed area that, after hours and on weekends, will double as an event space called The Vista at 21.

“We feel like it’s come together,” Kajeer said. “Certainly, scale-wise, the building fits the neighborhood. I hope it will become the addition we think it will to the Greenwood community.

“We want the district to not only echo what it’s done in the past but be a beacon for people to realize all these things are possible, not just in Tulsa but in downtown, in north Tulsa. Those no reason for our kids and grandkids to feel like they have to go to the coast or Dallas or Chicago to do what they want to do. They can stay right here.”

GH2 Architects designed the building, and Crossland Construction is the general contractor.

“It’s exciting to see the density get back to the neighborhood,” Maggie Yar said.

“Neighborhood success depends on having that density. A big piece of that is being able to have professional, Class A office space where people are also living and eating and shopping. Bringing all that together is exciting.”

