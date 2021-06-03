$6.5 million in COVID-19 relief grant funding earmarked for 74 Tulsa nonprofits

A total of 74 local nonprofit organizations will be receiving $6.5 million in COVID-19 Relief Grants for Community Assistance and Recovery Initiatives, the city of Tulsa and the Tulsa City Council have announced.
The nonprofits focus on advocacy in various categories, including the arts, behavioral and mental health, child development, food security and housing services.
Four sectors will be receiving at least $500,000: food security ($1,412,909); child development ($1,303,573); housing services ($700,311) and behavioral health advocacy ($591,192).
"During the pandemic, Tulsa’s nonprofit community was greatly impacted, and these grant funds will enable them to continue their operations and support Tulsans’ personal and financial health," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing these funds used to develop a more resilient city and reopen our economy safely within the next year."
The program is made possible through COVID-19 relief funding the city received from the state in August to assist residents impacted by the pandemic.
The grant recipients were considered on their project description submitted as part of their application, as well as a timetable and budget of the proposed project and a description of how the project would impact residents from traditionally marginalized groups or those who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
"We know disenfranchised communities suffer even greater when the general public is suffering," Council Chair Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement. "In distributing COVID-19 grant funds, we were very mindful to support as many small and sometimes forgotten local organizations that really focus on serving those who have been disproportionally impacted during this pandemic. Our work now will focus on getting these needed monies out to the nonprofit organizations as quickly as possible."
These selected nonprofit organizations will begin their one-year period of service in July. COVID-19 Relief Grants must achieve at least one of the following purposes: support Tulsans’ personal and financial health, development and resilience; enable the secure resumption of economic or community activity; and seed the creation, stability and growth of emerging industries and occupations to build a stronger economic base.