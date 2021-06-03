$6.5 million in COVID-19 relief grant funding earmarked for 74 Tulsa nonprofits

A total of 74 local nonprofit organizations will be receiving $6.5 million in COVID-19 Relief Grants for Community Assistance and Recovery Initiatives, the city of Tulsa and the Tulsa City Council have announced.

The nonprofits focus on advocacy in various categories, including the arts, behavioral and mental health, child development, food security and housing services.

Four sectors will be receiving at least $500,000: food security ($1,412,909); child development ($1,303,573); housing services ($700,311) and behavioral health advocacy ($591,192).

"During the pandemic, Tulsa’s nonprofit community was greatly impacted, and these grant funds will enable them to continue their operations and support Tulsans’ personal and financial health," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing these funds used to develop a more resilient city and reopen our economy safely within the next year."

The program is made possible through COVID-19 relief funding the city received from the state in August to assist residents impacted by the pandemic.