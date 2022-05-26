$51 million development in Tulsa Arts District would turn parking lot into hotel, apartments

An Oklahoma City developer proposes to convert a downtown parking lot into roughly a $51 million project anchored by a four-star hotel, apartments and parking garage.

Pivot Project Development outlined the plan Thursday at a meeting of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO), which OK'd the sale of land at 311 N. Boulder Ave. and a redevelopment agreement through WPA Development Partners Inc.

WPA is a joint venture between Pivot Project and contracting partner CMS Willowbrook, said David Wanzer, co-founder and chief financial officer of Pivot Project.

"We really do specialize in urban-core redevelopment projects," Wanzer said. "We saw this opportunity for this site right in the middle of the Arts District. ...

"We like to try to effect positive change on the buildings that we renovate, the blocks that we develop on, the neighborhoods we develop in. This site just fit right in our core values as a company."

The developers plan to sink roughly $26 million into the 90-room, boutique hotel, $15 million into 88 apartments and $10 million into the 200-space parking garage, Wanzer said. A total of 20,000 square feet of retail space also is part of the project.

Following the parking garage's completion, TAEO, which was rebranded as PartnerTulsa on Thursday, will purchase the parking garage, leasing 88 spaces back to the developer for hotel guest and apartment dweller use.

TAEO will realize at least $2,244,870.26 from the sale of 311 N. Boulder Ave. and pay a maximum of $7,150,526 for the new parking garage, excluding land, according to the agreement.

"It's going to be fantastic for the Arts District," said Casey Stowe, senior vice president of TAEO. "It's an exciting project for the area and for Tulsa."

Construction is set to start on the project in August 2023 and be completed in 18-25 months, Wanzer said.

"This is a very unique project, a partnership between a city entity and private enterprise," TAEO's A. Craig Abrahamson said. "Hopefully, it will be a big success and a model for future development."

The apartments will sit above the garage podium and the retail space between the garage liner area and hotel. The hotel will have a rooftop bar, and the multifamily component will have a rooftop recreation area, as well.

The designer will be architect Chris Pardo, of Palm Springs, California, Wanzer said, adding that this is Pivot's first project in Tulsa.

"We really wanted to bring a really vibrant mix to what is a crucial intersection of the district," he said. "We believe a small boutique hotel made sense right there, as well, especially with the Cain's (Ballroom) close and the OKPOP museum opening up.

"Multifamily also makes sense in this district. People want to live here. And it was really important to anchor all three sides of the site with ground-floor retail to activate the street."

