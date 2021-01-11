50 or more WPX employees could be laid off; offices to start closing in March

WPX Energy will begin closing its doors in Tulsa in two months as part of its consolidation with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy, documents indicate.
All 409 of WPX's workers in Tulsa were notified Monday via the WARN Act, which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.
The WARN Act is a U.S. Department of Labor law that requires employers to provide a 60-day written notification that employees’ jobs will be eliminated when an office closes or a mass layoff occurs.
Devon and WPX announced Thursday they officially had closed on an all-stock merger that will eventually send all of WPX's employees to Oklahoma City.
"It’s a difficult but expected part of the merger process," WPX spokesman Kelly Swan said in a statement. "Eliminating staffing redundancies is one of the keys to capturing the value of combining the companies.
"Most people understand the reality of the situation and are grateful for the severance benefits we have. WPX has been a great employer with an outstanding value proposition."
The WARN notice received Monday said that WPX — now an affiliate of Devon — is expected to begin closing its offices at 3500 One Williams Center on March 12 and consolidate with the Oklahoma City office, resulting in a layoff for 50 or more of WPX's full-time employees during any 30-day period. The Tulsa office is expected to close permanently by Dec. 31.
"There’s a deep talent pool at WPX," Swan said. "Other local businesses should look very closely at our people and their skills. Our people are experienced, civically involved and will be eager to make an impact wherever they can. These are top-notch professionals with a vested interest in Tulsa’s success."
Documents spell out that an employee can reasonably expect to lose his or her job, putting workers on notice that in 60 days the office closing will commence and they will be eliminated if Devon doesn't extend an offer.
Based on the merger timeline, it is expected that all employees will know the status of their job by March 2, according to WPX.
"We want to take good care of people and treat them with respect," Swan said. "Decisions regarding individual roles haven't been made yet but will be starting soon. This isn’t easy for anyone, but we’re making a number of resources and services available for people who are displaced.
"We will also offer outplacement services and a cash payment equal to 12 months of COBRA health care premiums in addition to three weeks of severance pay for each year of completed service."
WPX's move west leaves in flux its 260,000-square foot office building that is under construction. The 11-story structure at 222 N. Detroit Ave. is scheduled for completion at the end of the year.
"We continue to see interest on both fronts, both for possible purchase and for possible leasing," Swan said by phone. "We just have not made the decision, yet, which route we're going to go…This can still be an anchor for that area of downtown."