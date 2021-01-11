50 or more WPX employees could be laid off; offices to start closing in March

"There’s a deep talent pool at WPX," Swan said. "Other local businesses should look very closely at our people and their skills. Our people are experienced, civically involved and will be eager to make an impact wherever they can. These are top-notch professionals with a vested interest in Tulsa’s success."

Documents spell out that an employee can reasonably expect to lose his or her job, putting workers on notice that in 60 days the office closing will commence and they will be eliminated if Devon doesn't extend an offer.

Based on the merger timeline, it is expected that all employees will know the status of their job by March 2, according to WPX.

"We want to take good care of people and treat them with respect," Swan said. "Decisions regarding individual roles haven't been made yet but will be starting soon. This isn’t easy for anyone, but we’re making a number of resources and services available for people who are displaced.

"We will also offer outplacement services and a cash payment equal to 12 months of COBRA health care premiums in addition to three weeks of severance pay for each year of completed service."