50,000 votes so far in the Best in the World contest
Votes are coming in for the Tulsa World’s annual Best in the World contest.

We have received more than 50,000 votes so far for your favorites in the following categories: beauty and wellness, education, financial, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and transportation.

No purchase is necessary to win.

Voting is open through Aug. 1. You may vote for one business per category per day throughout the voting round. The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Sept. 19.

If you own or manage a business, learn more about promoting your business on the ballot and receive a free promotion kit. Contact your sales executive or contact us at advertising@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8510.

Vote now: go.tulsaworld.com/BestintheWorld2021.

