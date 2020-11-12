$48.2M capital improvement plan outlined for Tulsa International Airport

New snow-removal equipment is among the items in the Tulsa International Airport's five-year, $48.2 million capital improvement plan (CIP).

The Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT) on Thursday accepted drafts of that CIP and a $4.29 million, five-year CIP for R.L. Jones Jr. Riverside Airport. Trustees are expected to OK the plans at their December meeting.

A total of 24 projects are on the CIP for Tulsa International Airport (TUL) for fiscal years 2022-26. One of the first-year projects is replacing TUL's snow-removal equipment, which currently dates from 1992-2005, said Frank Relja, TAIT's director of engineering and planning.

The cost for replacing the machinery is $1.1 million, 90% of which will be federally funded.

"Right now we're clearing the runway with dump trucks with plows mounted to the front and pulling a broom behind" Relja said Thursday at the TAIT virtual meeting. "It worked for a long time, but companies have come out with more efficient, faster pieces of equipment …"

TUL upgrades included in 2022 fiscal year are the repair of terminal access roads ($2.4 million), escalator replacement ($800,000) and a $1.5 million stair rehabilitation of the air traffic control tower.