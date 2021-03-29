$40 million mixed-use development planned in Broken Arrow near Creek Turnpike

BROKEN ARROW — A 60,000-square foot grocery store will be part of a $40 million mixed-used development planned on city-owned property.

A news conference is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday to announce the project, which is located near 5601 S. Aspen (145th East Ave.) just north of the Creek Turnpike.

Spearheading the project is OakTrust Development, which also plans to build a 168-unit apartment complex and another 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space over four years.

The Broken Arrow City Council and the Broken Arrow Economic Development Authority (BAEDA) on March 25 approved a resolution that recommended the project’s approval. Acting as the BAEDA, the City Council signed a memo of understanding with OakTrust Development LLC to purchase about 40 acres of city-owned property as part of the agreement.

A new tax increment financing (TIF) district was created to fund the public improvements needed for the project. BAEDA is obligated to spend $5.53 million in total infrastructure improvements on the site, including a new traffic signal at Norfolk and Aspen, a deceleration lane, water line, sanitary sewer line, one building pad site and a new road from Norfolk east from Aspen.