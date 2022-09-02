$39 million in federal funding coming for advanced mobility programs in Tulsa area

The Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Corridor, led by the planning organization Indian Nations Council of Governments, will receive roughly $39 million to transition the region from its legacy of oil and gas and traditional manufacturing to advanced mobility, automation and unmanned aerial systems, the Biden-Harris administration announced Friday.

Part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) will invest in assets that will enable the region to compete in a rapidly growing industry where no clear winner has emerged.

Oklahoma State University will partner with the Osage Nation to stand up a 114-nautical mile "beyond visual line-of-sight" flight test range for advanced aerial mobility technologies. OSU also will establish the LaunchPad Research and Technology Center in Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, historic site of Black Wall Street, to increase research capacity for established firms and potential entrepreneurs.

Partnerships with community and entrepreneurship support organizations that have deep ties to Greenwood's Black residents, such as Black Tech Street, will ensure equitable access to the center's programs.

The 21 Build Back Better Regional Challenge winners were chosen from 60 EDA-designated finalists that each received about $500,000 in funding and gained technical assistance to continue developing their cluster strategies.

Those 60 finalists were chosen from a Phase 1 applicant pool of 529 applications. EDA will continue to support all 60 finalists with the creation of a Community of Practice that will provide technical support, foster connectivity with peer regions and build capacity.

The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is one of EDA's many programs aimed at building strong regional economies and supporting community-led economic development. EDA was allocated $3 billion in supplemental funding under the American Rescue Plan to assist communities nationwide in their efforts to build back better by accelerating economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and building local economies that will be resilient to future economic shocks.

To boost job creation and economic output, the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Corridor is designed to convert the region into a hub for both research and development and production in the advanced mobility industry.

