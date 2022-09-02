$38 million in federal funding coming for advanced mobility programs in Tulsa area

The federal government on Friday provided Tulsa with a lucrative boost toward innovation and technology.

The Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced Tulsa is one of 21 recipients to be awarded a Build Back Better-American Rescue Plan grant in the amount of $38.2 million.

The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition of organizations from the government, nonprofit academia and private sectors to create the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility (TRAM) Corridor.

Its goal is to cultivate a diverse hub for research, development and production in the advanced mobility industry, resulting in an anticipated generation of 30,000-40,000 jobs — the equivalent of $3.5 billion to $5 billion in economic activity — over the first two to three years.

The Indian Nations Council of Governments will serve as the lead institution for the coalition’s efforts to build the TRAM Corridor. It will work with multiple partners including Tulsa Innovation Labs, Tulsa Ports, Oklahoma State University, Osage LLC, City of Tulsa, Partner Tulsa and the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Each of these organizations is committed to building a resilient economy for the future of Tulsa, anchored in innovation, entrepreneurship and manufacturing. The projects that will be created as part of the TRAM Corridor are intentionally designed to address economic disparities particularly among tribal, Black and minority populations in and around Tulsa.

The 21 grant winners participated Friday in an online event with President Biden and Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

"This is a huge win for the Tulsa metro as we look to expand advanced mobility opportunities in northeast Oklahoma," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I want to thank all of our coalition partners for coming together and identifying unique ways that we can put these funds to use. These projects will all have a huge impact on Tulsa and the entire region."

Build Back Better "is the marquee of the EDA’s American Rescue Plan," designed to boost pandemic economic recovery and rebuild American communities. The grant will also allow for continued evolution and innovation of advanced mobility.

Advocates say Tulsa is uniquely positioned to build the TRAM Corridor due to its long-standing legacy in the industries of aerospace, oil and gas and manufacturing. Industry leaders also recognize the potential to create a more inclusive workforce and are committed to the core components of diversity, equity and inclusion while creating pathways to quality careers for all Tulsans.

"Oklahoma State University is the state’s leader in aerospace and aviation, with specialized infrastructure dedicated to the research and design of unmanned systems," Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum said in a statement. "As a land-grant university, we’re committed to using research to address society’s most pressing problems, empowering Oklahoma’s workforce and providing access to a quality education."

The TRAM Corridor proposed four projects to attract and support growth in the advanced mobility space in Tulsa. The four projects are:

• The establishment of a 114-nautical-mile, Beyond Visual Line of Sight commercial flight corridor.

• The expansion of research and development activity in the region by opening the LaunchPad Research and Technology Center at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, which will focus on developing new technologies to meet rapidly-evolving industry needs in the advanced mobility sector.

• The expansion of the region’s skilled workforce through the funding of certificate programs, degree programs and apprenticeships, as well as the development of a Labor Market Observatory to consistently track and align the needs of the Advanced Mobility industry to the region’s talent.

• The construction of a new industrial treatment facility that will treat more than 4 million gallons per day of wastewater to make 2,200 acres of industrial property "pad-ready" to attract advanced mobility industries to the Tulsa Port of Inola.

"Tulsa Ports has always served as a regional transportation hub and economic driver for our community," Tulsa Ports board chairman Dewey F. Bartlett Jr. said in a statement. "This final piece of critical infrastructure will provide the 2,200-acre Tulsa Port of Inola industrial park the ability to recruit jobs and investment for the benefit of northeastern Oklahoma and our multi-state region."

This new grant from the EDA comes on the heels of a recent partnership between Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to create a "super-region" for advanced mobility. The collaboration supports the growth of the Advanced Mobility industry, focusing on drones, electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, and transportation and logistics solutions.

"This honor from the White House affirms Tulsa Innovation Lab’s vision for tech-led economic growth and Tulsa’s right to win in advanced mobility," Jennifer Hankins, head of partnerships with Tulsa Innovation Labs, said in a statement. "This is an important step towards realizing our vision and transforming Tulsa into an inclusive, thriving city of the future."

The grant should pave the way for improvements that will attract more large-scale business partnerships, Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement.

"This grant funding will also expand workforce training opportunities, spur technology growth and position our region as a leader in advanced mobility," he said.

Video: No end in sight for inflation, economic pain, Fed says