$36 million in federal grant funding to help 27 Oklahoma counties affected by May-June '19 storms

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce recently received $36 million in federal grant funding to assist the 27 affected counties in recovering from the May-June storms of 2019.
Wind, tornado and record flooding damage was sustained that time. Area counties affected include Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Wagoner, Washington, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Le Flore, Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah.
The storms caused significant destruction to housing and public infrastructure. Eligible applicants for this funding are cities, counties, tribal nations, state agencies, non-profits and Councils of Government.
For more information and to view a list of the affected counties, please visit the State’s Disaster Recovery website at: www.okcommerce.gov/reporting-compliance/cdbg-disaster-recovery-2019/.
Residents who were directly impacted by these storms are encouraged to speak with the Council of Government that represents their county.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
