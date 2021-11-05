36 Degrees North to host Global Entrepreneurship Tulsa next week

36 Degrees North will host Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Tulsa, a Monday-Friday event series of events designed to inspire and equip start-ups, small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a worldwide celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch start-ups, drive economic growth and expand human welfare.

GEW Tulsa will take place at 36°N locations and will conclude with a wrap party at Mother Road Market.

GEW Tulsa's programming will include a panel of venture capitalists in Tulsa, a pitch competition, a panel on how to run a food business and other workshops.

Speakers will include Lindsay Jordan, Founder of Write on Fundraising, Mike Noshay, co-Founder of Verinovum, food business experts from Kitchen66 and representatives from the largest venture capital firms in Tulsa.

Additionally, 36°N, Tulsa's basecamp for entrepreneurs, will celebrate the graduation of its first inaugural Hispanic Entrepreneurs' Academy cohort through a partnership with Tulsa Technology Center and UMA Tulsa. It is a nine-week cohort-based program that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn ideas in action.

"Our organization exists to provide entrepreneurs with the resources and connections they need to build long lasting, impactful businesses in Tulsa, and we are incredibly grateful to Tulsa Tech and UMA Tulsa for partnering with us to help bring those resources to Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs," Devon Laney, president and CEO of 36 Degrees, said in a statement."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.