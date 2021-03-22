36 Degrees North reports $375.5 million economic impact on regional economy over last 4 years

A basecamp for entrepreneurs, 36 Degrees North on Monday reported it has had a $375.5 million economic impact on the Tulsa region in the last four years.
36 Degrees North on Monday released its economic impact report, "showcasing the effect of the organization and its programs on the Tulsa regional economy," it said in a news release.
“With every $1 invested in 36°N generating $116 of direct economic impact, this report confirms that our programs — and the entrepreneurs we serve — are a significant piece of the economic development strategy for the Tulsa region,” said Devon Laney, CEO of 36 Degrees North.
36 Degrees North is Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, offering workspace, resources, and a "diverse community needed to build growing companies and drive economic impact," it said.
In 2020 alone, 36°N served 349 member companies that created or retained 1,575 jobs and generated sales of $93.5 million, the organization said.
Additionally, the companies at 36°N secured over $15.1 million in external funding, with the majority (70%) coming from venture capital investment.
"As Tulsa continues to grow its technology and innovation ecosystem, 36 Degrees North plays a pivotal role in providing the programs and resources entrepreneurs need to build successful businesses," said Jim Millaway, co-founder and CEO of ZERO, a 36°N member company. "By creating a space with the right resources for entrepreneurs and startup founders, 36 Degrees North helps companies like ours grow and generate positive economic impact on the Tulsa community."
As the hub of the Tulsa region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, 36 Degrees North works to connect the opportunity and accessibility of entrepreneurship with everyone in the community.
"In 2020, 36°N hosted 279 events and workshops and made 409 connections, introducing entrepreneurs to the next person or resource they need to succeed. With over 900 members representing 45-plus industries, 36°N reflects the diversity of the Tulsa region and lives up to its mission," the release said.
“36 Degrees North provides entrepreneurs with resources and connections that are essential to building the next generation of impactful businesses here in Tulsa,” said Rose Washington, CEO of Tulsa Economic Development Corp. Creative Capital. “In just 5 short years, our region’s economy has been greatly impacted by 36°N. As a partner, we are proud of their work championing and equipping entrepreneurs.”
In December, 36°N announced plans to transform the currently vacant fifth floor of City Hall into a state-certified business incubator. The third 36°N location will be designated exclusively for high-growth, tech-enabled companies enrolled in their incubation program.
The 48,000-square-foot space in City Hall will be designed into flexible office space, high-tech conference rooms, and modern gathering spaces for member companies to host meetings.
36 Degrees North is supported by a coalition of public and private partners. The organization’s Summit Partners include the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, TulsaTech, FW Murphy Family Foundation, and the OSU Riata Center for Entrepreneurship.
The organization provides expertise, resources, and programming to member entrepreneurs through the generosity of many other partners in the Tulsa area.