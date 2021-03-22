36 Degrees North reports $375.5 million economic impact on regional economy over last 4 years

A basecamp for entrepreneurs, 36 Degrees North on Monday reported it has had a $375.5 million economic impact on the Tulsa region in the last four years.

36 Degrees North on Monday released its economic impact report, "showcasing the effect of the organization and its programs on the Tulsa regional economy," it said in a news release.

“With every $1 invested in 36°N generating $116 of direct economic impact, this report confirms that our programs — and the entrepreneurs we serve — are a significant piece of the economic development strategy for the Tulsa region,” said Devon Laney, CEO of 36 Degrees North.

36 Degrees North is Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, offering workspace, resources, and a "diverse community needed to build growing companies and drive economic impact," it said.

In 2020 alone, 36°N served 349 member companies that created or retained 1,575 jobs and generated sales of $93.5 million, the organization said.

Additionally, the companies at 36°N secured over $15.1 million in external funding, with the majority (70%) coming from venture capital investment.