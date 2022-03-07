36 Degrees North Incubator makes mark in first six months

The state-certified 36 Degrees North Incubator is 80% occupied and has served more than 40 companies since its launch in September.

A partnership between 36 Degrees North and the city of Tulsa, the incubator is housed on the fifth floor of One Technology Center — home of City Hall — and has been redesigned to allow for flexible office space for tech-enabled start-ups.

"It is amazing to see tech entrepreneurs succeed in our city thanks to this special public-private partnership," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "The 36°N Incubator at City Hall is giving great minds the opportunity to realize innovative ideas, create job opportunities for the local economy and continue Tulsa's ongoing growth through the tech-enabled start-up scene."

During their time in the program, tech-enabled startups have access to office space, in-house programming, venture capital partners, one-on-one mentorship and high-tech conference rooms, as well as tax beneﬁts for up to 10 years pending participation in the program.

The business incubator is the third version of 36 Degrees North. The nonprofit began operations in 2016 with its Base Camp co-working space in the Arts District and later added a second co-working space, Camp II.

"We’re thrilled to bring this caliber of wrap-around programming and essential resources to Tulsa’s startup ecosystem," Devon Laney, CEO of 36 Degrees North, said in a statement. "The synergy and success we’ve already seen from founders proves that our incubator model works and will propel Tulsa towards becoming a national leader in tech start-up ecosystems."

One of the startups that has seen rapid growth is Fansub, a platform that provides creators, artists and entertainers a way to interact with fans by ticketing and streaming their live events and other campaigns.

Some of the events Fansub has helped stream on its platform include SXSW Festival events for Tulsa FMAC & Devland, Creatives After Dark Festival and Harlem Cultural Festival at The Apollo Theater.

"Being part of the 36 Degrees North Incubator has been greatly beneficial to Fansub as we mapped out our operational processes and developed relationships within the Tulsa community," Cameron Williams, co-founder of Fansub, said in a statement. "From the office space itself to the people involved in each startup, we’ve been able to convert the knowledge gained from the ACT Tulsa Accelerator to actions thanks to 36 Degrees North."

