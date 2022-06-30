36 Degrees North announces nearly $600 million, five-year economic impact

36 Degrees North, Tulsa's largest hub for entrepreneurs, has generated a combined economic impact of $572.5 million over the past five years, the organization said Thursday.

Contained in its 2021 Economic Impact Report, the figures equate to a direct economic impact of $159 for every dollar invested.

For the year, 36 Degrees North served 387 member companies that created or retained 2,181 jobs and generated sales of $111.3 million. Additionally, companies at 36°N secured over $25 million in external funding, with the majority (84%) coming from venture capital investment.

"I can't speak highly enough of 36 Degrees North and the ecosystem of entrepreneurs it has created in Tulsa," Nathan Pickard, founder of 9b and co-founder of Thirdline, said in a statement. "We’ve been members since 2018 and joined the Incubator program last year, which has given us the support we need as we build web software for municipalities. There is so much guidance available from staff members, funders and other founders who are at different points of their journey. It is an amazing community where everyone is rooting for each other."

36 Degrees North last year expanded to a third location, transforming the previously vacant fifth floor of City Hall into a 50,000-square-foot, state-certified incubation space for tech-enabled companies. It serves high-growth, tech-enabled startups with access to in-house programming, venture capital partners, one-on-one mentorship, and tax benefits upon completion of the program.

In 2021, 36 Degrees North partnered with organizations like Greenwood Cultural Center, the UMA Center and Build in Tulsa to offer programs supporting members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community. 36 Degrees North joined forces with the UMA Center and Tulsa Technology Center to launch and graduate the inaugural cohort of the Hispanic Entrepreneurs Academy, a 10-week business boot camp entirely in Spanish.

"This type of wrap-around support is essential for entrepreneurs and business owners from all backgrounds," Devon Laney, CEO of 36 Degrees North, said in a statement.

"Partnering with these incredible community organizations allows us to bring business resources and scholarship opportunities to bright and innovative entrepreneurs across our city."

36 Degrees North is supported by a coalition of public and private partners. The organization’s Summit Partners include the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, TulsaTech, FW Murphy Family Foundation and the OSU Riata Center for Entrepreneurship.

