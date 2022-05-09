$30 million development planned for downtown Bixby

BIXBY — A healthy dose of commercial revitalization is headed to Bixby.

Precision Equity on Monday announced what officials called the largest downtown development in the city's history, Ikonic Bixby.

The $30 million project, to be located at E. 151st Street South and North Cabiniss Avenue, will include 150 luxury apartments, a concealed, 300-space parking structure and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

Tulsa-based Precision Equity, headed by co-founders and managing partners Victor Whitmore and Joel Thompson, is backing the project, and Jenks-based Red Dog Construction is the contractor.

"We know that this is the gateway to Bixby and to downtown Bixby that we know is going to continue to grow," said Josh McFarland, owner of Red Dog Construction. "… This has to be a project that we get right. We understand that burden."

CJC Architects Inc. will design the three-story structure, construction for which is to start in late summer or early fall and take 16 to 24 months.

Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie said that about seven years ago, the city council began to research and visit cities comparable to Bixby to find out what made them successful.

"During this journey, we discovered a few things," he said. "One, we first had to make the investment from the city into downtown."

So the municipality went to work, pouring money into city buildings and such projects as the Charley Young Event Park, a facade grant program for businesses and a streetscape initiative.

"One thing that we did learn in this process is we need people living in downtown to be successful, a place where people can go to visit the coffee shop or the other restaurants or the other businesses. ... Most of our businesses shut down at 5 o'clock. There's not much life after that. That's what we had to change.

"We knew that if we made this investments with public dollars, private dollars would follow. That's what we're seeing (Monday) with this announcement."

Bixby's population grew by more than 37% from 2010 to 2020, going from 20,884 people to 28,609.

"This building will be the start of many great things to happen in the city of Bixby and will be an iconic start to a vision inspired and made whole by the people here (Monday)," Whitmore said. "… I can tell you with certainty that we will not take shortcuts on this. We are hanging our hats on this, and we are going to deliver something that you all are going to be very proud of."

