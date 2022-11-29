$25M in ARPA funds made available for nonprofits relief program

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, has announced the availability of $25 million in grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Nonprofits Relief program.

The money will be allotted by the Oklahoma Legislature from the state’s ARPA allocation to provide financial relief to nonprofit organizations in the state. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce was selected to administer the funds.

"Oklahoma’s valuable nonprofit organizations support some of our most at-risk communities, and the pandemic placed an increased burden on their operations and funding sources," Brent Kisling, DOC's executive director, said in a statement. "This program has the potential to make a generational impact on our state, and I encourage organizations to get registered in preparation for the upcoming application process."

Beginning Thursday, the commerce department will begin accepting applications for the program.

Applications must be submitted through grants.ok.gov. Organizations are required to pre-register through the portal before applying. Registration takes about five minutes, but approval may take up to two business days after the registration is submitted.

Entities that are already registered through OKGrants do not need to register again. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

"For the nonprofit sector, COVID-19 is not over," Marnie Taylor, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, said in a statement. "We continue to see its impact on most organizations — their fundraising and financial strength, workforce and program stability and growth, among other areas."

"This relief funding will go a long way to help nonprofits address the ongoing needs of Oklahomans and hopefully be a catalyst for renewed sustainability within the sector."

Details on program eligibility, administrative processes and rules can be found at okcommerce.gov/arpa.