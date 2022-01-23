2022 chair of Tulsa's Young Professionals charts course for organization

Aba Hammond acknowledges her standing as the first Black chair of Tulsa’s Young Professionals.

To that end, she wants to seize the opportunity.

“I see it as a chance to merge what used to be with what it could be,” the 2022 chair said. “I’m focusing on that, just looking at systems that haven’t served the organization in the past. Typically, people see it as a predominantly white institution.

“I want to find equitable measures for under-represented and under-served people so it doesn’t feel like this is a space that they cannot come into and succeed. That will be the crux of my strategy this year.”

Hammond has a professional background in diversity. She worked in that field several years for OneGas and the OneGas Foundation.