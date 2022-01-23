2022 chair of Tulsa's Young Professionals charts course for organization

Aba Hammond acknowledges her standing as the first Black chair of Tulsa’s Young Professionals.
To that end, she wants to seize the opportunity.
“I see it as a chance to merge what used to be with what it could be,” the 2022 chair said. “I’m focusing on that, just looking at systems that haven’t served the organization in the past. Typically, people see it as a predominantly white institution.
“I want to find equitable measures for under-represented and under-served people so it doesn’t feel like this is a space that they cannot come into and succeed. That will be the crux of my strategy this year.”
Hammond has a professional background in diversity. She worked in that field several years for OneGas and the OneGas Foundation.
“It’s interesting to be the first Black chair and then seeing what has worked and see what might not necessarily work for me being a Black person in leadership,” said Hammond, who received a bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University before attaining a master’s degree in strategic public relations at George Washington University. “I want to create measures that will help me succeed but also help people who look like me succeed in the future.”
To do that, she plans to lean on others in the organization, including Executive Director Andrea Pemberton.
“She’s my partner in this,” Hammond said. “I’m making sure she has the tools she needs to make this organization a success because while we’re volunteering our time, this is our livelihood.”
Founded in 2005 as an initiative of the Tulsa Regional Chamber in April 2005, TYPROS seeks to attract and retain young talent.
The TYPROS Foundation provides strategic funding to projects that engage young Tulsans in placemaking, innovation and community development. Each summer, the foundation selects several projects from community submissions that will #MakeTulsaAwesome. Notable past grantees include the Great Raft Race, the Outsiders House Museum, Tulsa Flag and the Black Wall Street Mural.
“Evolution is a huge part of TYPROS,” Hammond said. “We’re changing chairs every year. We’re changing leaders every year. So if we don’t have that space to go back and align with the people who are making it possible for us to do all these initiatives and move mountains in the community, we’re not really standing for what we say we do.”
