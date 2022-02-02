2021 earnings for Magellan Midstream Partners approach $1B

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. on Wednesday reported 2021 earnings that grew 20.2% over the previous year.

Net income for the Tulsa-based energy company were $982 million, or $4.47 per diluted share, in '21, compared to $817 million, or $3.62 per diluted share, for '20.

It reported fourth-quarter earnings of $244 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $184 million, or 82 cents per diluted share, for the same period in '20.

"Magellan finished the year with another strong quarter, generating financial and operational results that exceeded our expectations and solidified 2021 as a year of robust demand recovery for the services we provide," CEO Michael Mears said in a statement. "During 2021, Magellan returned a record $1.4 billion of value to our investors through a combination of consistent cash distributions and equity repurchases, an increase of 19% over 2020, all while maintaining the strength of our sector-leading financial metrics.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on maximizing investor value, with proven discipline and a resilient business model to serve the nation’s energy needs for years to come."

