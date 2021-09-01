$19 million medical campus planned in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — A local group is sinking $19 million into what it describes as a germ-mitigating, Class A office space for physicians, one of the investors said Wednesday.

Headed by Kevin Vincent Cox, 7315 Investments, LLC, announced that the 60,000-square-foot Vincent Medical Campus will be built in Broken Arrow using technology designed to resist the spread of bacteria. The project at 4700 S. Elm Place is expected to be completed in mid-2022, Cox said.

"I used to live in that area and knew it was kind of under-served from a medical facility perspective," Cox, managing member of 7315 Investments, said by phone. "And like everybody else, I endured the pandemic and the quarantines and thought, `there has to be a better way.

"'That place needs facilities and the technology is available, so let's put the two together.'"

The building, itself, will act as a cleaner and disinfectant using FAR-UVC lighting that cleans the air in large spaces, technology pioneered by Columbia University. Further, FAR UV Krypton Light disinfection technology reportedly safely and effectively kills airborne or surface pathogens in occupied locations.

In the construction process, antimicrobial polymers will be added to surfaces in kitchen areas, waiting room countertops, as well as in bathrooms.