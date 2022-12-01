$19.6 million rate settlement approved for Oklahoma Natural Gas

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission this week approved a performance-based rate (PBR) settlement agreement of $19.6 million for Oklahoma Natural Gas, the utility said.

ONG, a division of Tulsa-based ONE Gas, submitted its annual PBR filing in March, and the $1.94 increase to the average residential customer bill was added in July, said Jason Cleary, manager of public relations and digital marketing for ONE Gas. Low-income customers saw a rate increase of 51 cents.

"As a 100% regulated utility, this is a standard process where our company identifies the investments made in our system and operating expenses that ensure the continued safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to our customers," Cleary wrote in an email.

Primary drivers for the hike are $119 million in capital additions for pipeline infrastructure updates and replacements plus, as well as increases in operating expenses since the 2021 rate case, Cleary said.

"... We know these are difficult times for Oklahomans and understand that even a slight increase in monthly bills could have an impact on many of our customer's ability to pay their bills," Cleary said. "We encourage our customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills to reach out to us or go to oklahomanaturalgas.com/CARES for information about assistance programs and payment opportunities."

Oklahoma Natural serves about 905,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Oklahoma.

"When does it end?" AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl said in a statement. "The Corporation Commission approves a third utility rate hike request from ONG in just a year, disregarding the economic struggles Oklahomans face.

"... This broken record is breaking Oklahomans forced to choose between buying food, prescription drugs and outrageous utility bills. This must stop."