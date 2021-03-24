15 Arvest bank branches to close in state; changing consumer preferences cited

Citing an increase in digital banking because of the coronavirus, Arkansas-based Arvest Bank plans this summer to close 15 branches in Oklahoma, including eight in the eastern part of the state and two in Tulsa.

The facilities are set to close at 5 p.m. June 30, according to Jason Kincy, Arvest's executive director of marketing. Closing in Tulsa will be branches at 2019 E. 81st St. and 3233 Yale Ave.

As part of this reconfiguration, a total of 31 of the bank’s 270-plus branch locations will shut down, including locations in Missouri and Arkansas. More than one-third of the facilities targeted are limited-service branches, and the vast majority of impacted branches are in markets with other nearby branches available to serve customers, the company said.

Other banks impacted will be two venues in Sand Springs, two in Muskogee and one each in Catoosa and Coweta. The company expects a limited number of workers will be affected by the closings.

After the adjustments, Arvest will have 31 banking locations remaining in the Tulsa metro area and surrounding communities.

