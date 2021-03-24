 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 Arvest bank branches to close in state; changing consumer preferences cited
top story

15 Arvest bank branches to close in state; changing consumer preferences cited

{{featured_button_text}}
ARVEST GARAGE (copy)

A worker paints the Arvest garage at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa in 2019. The bank on Wednesday announced several branch closures.

 Tulsa World file

Citing an increase in digital banking because of the coronavirus, Arkansas-based Arvest Bank plans this summer to close 15 branches in Oklahoma, including eight in the eastern part of the state and two in Tulsa.

The facilities are set to close at 5 p.m. June 30, according to Jason Kincy, Arvest's executive director of marketing. Closing in Tulsa will be branches at 2019 E. 81st St. and 3233 Yale Ave.

As part of this reconfiguration, a total of 31 of the bank’s 270-plus branch locations will shut down, including locations in Missouri and Arkansas. More than one-third of the facilities targeted are limited-service branches, and the vast majority of impacted branches are in markets with other nearby branches available to serve customers, the company said.

Other banks impacted will be two venues in Sand Springs, two in Muskogee and one each in Catoosa and Coweta. The company expects a limited number of workers will be affected by the closings.

After the adjustments, Arvest will have 31 banking locations remaining in the Tulsa metro area and surrounding communities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The transformation strategy includes plans for eight new facilities and 15 remodeling projects over the next 12 to 18 months.  The bank also plans to deploy 38 additional ATM with Live Teller machines throughout its network.

These machines allow customers to have face-to-face communication with Arvest tellers via a video screen and complete more kinds of transactions than a traditional ATM.

Featured video

Photos: Tulsa-area sites on National Register of Historic Places

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Arvest bank branches to close

The following Arvest bank venues in eastern Oklahoma are scheduled to close at 5 p.m. June 30:

Catoosa (19801 Robson Road)

Coweta (112 S. State Highway 51)

Muskogee (333 N. 3rd St.)

Muskogee (1000 W. Shawnee St.)

Sand Springs (220 S. State Highway 97)

Sand Springs loan production office (430 W. Wewika Road, Suite G)

Tulsa (2019 E. 81st St.)

Tulsa (3233 Yale Ave.)

Note: Elsewhere in Oklahoma, four branches in Oklahoma City are set to close, as well as locations in Stillwater, Walters and Choctaw.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk: you can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News