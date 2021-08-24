 Skip to main content
14-year-old contest winner's design gets placement on electrical box in Broken Arrow
Art contest winner Karelis Olivares, 14, has her design displayed as a wrap on an electrical box at the northeast corner at New Orleans (101st) Street and Elm Place in Broken Arrow.

The 14-year-old winner of an art contest will have her handiwork displayed on a street-side electrical box in Broken Arrow.

Karelis Olivares, a ninth-grader at All Saints Catholic School, won the City of Broken Arrow Utilities Department’s Drinking Water Week Art Contest.

Entitled "Water Fall," her design is displayed as a Fast Signs-produced wrap on a utility box at the northeast corner at New Orleans (101st) Street and Elm Place. The annual art contest was a part of Drinking Water Week, a national observance May 2-8 that highlights the value of water.

City officials and Fast Signs will present Olivares with a plaque Wednesday morning.

