14-year-old contest winner's design gets placement on electrical box in Broken Arrow

The 14-year-old winner of an art contest will have her handiwork displayed on a street-side electrical box in Broken Arrow.
Karelis Olivares, a ninth-grader at All Saints Catholic School, won the City of Broken Arrow Utilities Department’s Drinking Water Week Art Contest.
Entitled "Water Fall," her design is displayed as a Fast Signs-produced wrap on a utility box at the northeast corner at New Orleans (101st) Street and Elm Place. The annual art contest was a part of Drinking Water Week, a national observance May 2-8 that highlights the value of water.
City officials and Fast Signs will present Olivares with a plaque Wednesday morning.
