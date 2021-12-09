$13.2 million runway rehab completed at Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT) recently completed the rehabilitation of Runway 18R/36L at Tulsa International Airport.

The $13.2 million project upgraded the runway pavement and brought the runway safety areas (RSA) into compliance with current FAA design standards. Construction began in June and was completed in November.

"We are excited to have Runway 18R/36L renovated and back open for our users to utilize," Alexis Higgins, CEO of TAIT, said in a statement. "The rehabilitation not only provided much needed restoration to the runway but will also improve safety and lower operational, maintenance and electrical costs to the airport.”

The runway's top layer of asphalt was replaced with new material. Runway rehabilitation is essential to the safe operation of the airport because of weathering that causes cracks.

The RSA improvements were prompted by an FAA review of the predominant aircraft type using the runway. The RSA at each end must be 1,000 feet, according to FAA design criteria.