$12 million activity park to be dedicated Friday at Shangri-La Resort

Shangri-La Resort will celebrate a $12 million, indoor-outdoor activity park called The Anchor at a dedication Friday.

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will give the keynote address at festivities scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Anchor is part of nearly $90 million in improvements made in the Grand Lake retreat since it was purchased in 2010 by Eddy Gibbs, former owner of Ameristar, a Tulsa-based fence company. Other Gibbs upgrades include a 119-unit hotel, conference center and 27 holes of championship golf.

The Anchor is designed to offer corporations more indoor space after meeting sessions for team-building activities and year-round entertainment that can't be impacted by weather.

"We are expanding the recreational offerings to add to our popular championship golf course," Shangri-La President & CEO Barry Willingham said in a statement. "We are also focused on providing more indoor entertainment options for our members and our hotel guests to make Shangri-La an attractive year-round destination for business groups and families alike."