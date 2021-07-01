 Skip to main content
$12 million activity park to be dedicated Friday at Shangri-La Resort
$12 million activity park to be dedicated Friday at Shangri-La Resort

The Anchor activity park at Shangri-La Resort

The Anchor activity park at Shangri-La Resort includes a Wiffle Ball park modeled after Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

 Courtesy

Shangri-La Resort will celebrate a $12 million, indoor-outdoor activity park called The Anchor at a dedication Friday.

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will give the keynote address at festivities scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Anchor is part of nearly $90 million in improvements made in the Grand Lake retreat since it was purchased in 2010 by Eddy Gibbs, former owner of Ameristar, a Tulsa-based fence company. Other Gibbs upgrades include a 119-unit hotel, conference center and 27 holes of championship golf.

The Anchor is designed to offer corporations more indoor space after meeting sessions for team-building activities and year-round entertainment that can't be impacted by weather.

"We are expanding the recreational offerings to add to our popular championship golf course," Shangri-La President & CEO Barry Willingham said in a statement. "We are also focused on providing more indoor entertainment options for our members and our hotel guests to make Shangri-La an attractive year-round destination for business groups and families alike."

Also Friday, Army veteran and Oklahoma Rep. Josh West will dedicate a USS Oklahoma Memorial honoring the 429 people who died after the battleship capsized during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Included in the monument, which inspired The Anchor, is a replica of one of the 10-ton anchors from the USS Oklahoma.

The 11,000-square-foot facility at The Anchor features Hologate state-of-the-art virtual reality games, Trackman golf simulators, LaserShot shooting simulators, CXC driving and flight simulators, escape room games and arcade games.

The Trackman Golf Simulators include the ability for golfers to play all 27 holes of Shangri-La’s legendary course — rain or shine — along with dozens of other courses.

Outdoors, the park has new racquet club facility with four outdoor tennis courts, six pickleball courts, basketball, sand volleyball, fire pits, a kids’ fishing pond, an outdoor event area and a mini-Fenway Park Wiffle Ball park.

Shangri-La has been honored as "Oklahoma’s No. 1 Golf Destination" by Midwest Golfing Magazine and labeled as "Outstanding Lodging in Oklahoma" by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.

The resort is located on the Monkey Island arm of the lake, at the south end of Oklahoma 125, about 87 miles northeast of downtown Tulsa.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

