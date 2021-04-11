111 Greenwood mixed-use project nears completion on downtown's east side

As Interstate 244 motorists enter downtown Tulsa from the east, the four-story 111 Greenwood stands like a giant “Welcome” sign.
“That was one of the selling points,” said Shaun Bhow, who is developing the mixed-use property with his father, Neal. “It gives you a sense of arrival coming in downtown on First Street.”
Pre-leasing for the $7.5 million project is scheduled to begin in a couple weeks, with opening targeted for July 1. The multi-family, retail building, which sits at 111 S. Greenwood Ave., is a sister development to the adjacent Hartford Building, a 74,000-square-foot office refurbishing the Bhows completed three years ago.
Among the handful of tenants in the Hartford Building is The Root Coworking, a shared office space that recently announced an expansion to about 26,000 square feet.
“These are going to be really nice, urban lofts to go along with our co-working space,” Neal Bhow said. “ I think this area is really booming.
“… We have a large building sitting over there and we wanted to provide some of the workers a place to stay. It’s a work-and-play lot.”
111 Greenwood will encompass 50 units, 43 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedrooms. Equipped with washer and dryer, they will range from 620- to 824-square feet.
The ground-floor common area will include a kitchenette, bar and lounge, Neal said. On-site parking has spaces for 40 vehicles, with overflow parking available on the adjacent Hartford lot.
“The one thing that I’m excited about, especially in putting a development in this location, is tying in the east side and north end of downtown to the Blue Dome (District) and East Village,” Shaun said. “It kind of serves as a node or connector as things continue to infill within this area as it develops into a much more vibrant district instead of just open parking lots, which is what we have seen for the last 30-40 years.
“It’s exciting because we’re hearing rumblings about more infill coming to this area. Once the economy rebounds and the world begins to open up again hopefully within the next five to six months, it will be a real boon to people over here.”
A total of 2,600 square feet on the ground floor is slotted for a restaurant, and another 600 square feet has been confirmed for a hair salon.
Completing a project of this size during a pandemic has been challenging, the family said.
“The one obstacle I’ve seen is supply chain, getting the materials we need when we need them,” Shaun said. “You have that domino effect where it can hold things up for months if you don’t get that one item that you need. It’s been a humbling experience. I’ve learned a lot.”
In 2018, the Tulsa Development Authority voted to award the Bhows $500,000 in low-interest loans for an affordable housing project that became 111 Greenwood.
“A lot of credit can be given to the Tulsa Development Authority for enabling us to develop this property,” Shaun said. “This is part of their vision for this and we worked in conjunction with them to make sure that got realized.”
