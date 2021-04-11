111 Greenwood mixed-use project nears completion on downtown's east side

The ground-floor common area will include a kitchenette, bar and lounge, Neal said. On-site parking has spaces for 40 vehicles, with overflow parking available on the adjacent Hartford lot.

“The one thing that I’m excited about, especially in putting a development in this location, is tying in the east side and north end of downtown to the Blue Dome (District) and East Village,” Shaun said. “It kind of serves as a node or connector as things continue to infill within this area as it develops into a much more vibrant district instead of just open parking lots, which is what we have seen for the last 30-40 years.

“It’s exciting because we’re hearing rumblings about more infill coming to this area. Once the economy rebounds and the world begins to open up again hopefully within the next five to six months, it will be a real boon to people over here.”

A total of 2,600 square feet on the ground floor is slotted for a restaurant, and another 600 square feet has been confirmed for a hair salon.

Completing a project of this size during a pandemic has been challenging, the family said.