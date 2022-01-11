10 Tulsa-area KFCs sold to New York-based company

A longtime Tulsa Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisee announced Tuesday that he has sold 13 of his locations, including 10 in the Tulsa area.
Denis Schoenhofer of Schoenhofer Enterprises sold the venues to New York-based SC Food Group LLC, which owns and operates such brands as Jimmy John's, Burger King and IHOP.
Citing a nondisclosure agreement, Schoenhofer didn't release the sales price. Whether the restaurants sold will continue to operate as KFCs wasn't immediately clear.
Schoenhofer Enterprises purchased the KFC locations in 2003 and continues to operate in Kansas, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma, where it operates locations in Bixby and Durant.
"It is a bittersweet time for Schoenhofer Enterprises," Schoehofer said in a statement. "While we are excited to continue to grow as a company and have appreciated the opportunity to own and operate these restaurants for the last eighteen years, it was not an easy decision."
Six of the restaurants Schoenhofer sold are in Tulsa. Others sold in the area are in Sand Springs, Claremore, Pryor and Bartlesville. Also sold were eateries in Hugo, Idabel and Coffeyville, Kansas.
"My family loves Tulsa, and we will continue to live here," Schoenhofer said. "However, we are focused on growth in new and other existing markets.
"My son and daughter are third-generation KFC franchisees and are increasingly focused on markets outside of the immediate area. Their grandfather and my father, Chuck Schoenhofer, was one of the first KFC franchisees in Kansas and worked through his mid-80’s, so I’ve got a ways to go before I’m anywhere near that."
About 20 years ago, Denis Schoenhofer bought 10 Tulsa-area KFCs out of bankruptcy and immediately began remodeling them. He also has purchased bankrupt markets in the southwest, including in Amarillo, Texas, and Wichita, Kansas. Schoenhofer recently built two new restaurants in Pueblo and Canon City, Colorado that have become two of the highest volume KFCs in the country.