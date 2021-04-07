$10 million to be made available to qualifying state manufacturers in Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP), which will make $10 million in funding available to qualifying manufacturers across the state.

Based on the success of the Oklahoma Bounce Back Assistance Program in 2020, OIEP was developed to support high-impact new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at Oklahoma’s existing companies.

In addition to encouraging new capital investment, these awards will support existing jobs and the creation of new jobs. The program will be administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (ODFA).

“To become a Top Ten state, we need to support the continued growth and success of our existing businesses," Stitt said in a statement. "The Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program will lead to more jobs, a more diverse economy and continue to show the nation that Oklahoma is open for business."

The original Bounce Back Program was launched in April of last year as part of commerce department's COVID-19 pandemic response efforts to stimulate economic growth and combat the negative effects the pandemic had on the state’s economy.