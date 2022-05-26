$10 million, mixed-use project headed to downtown Jenks

A $10 million, 30,000-square-foot development is on its way to Main Street in Jenks.

RedTed, LLC, is backing the project, which is an expansion of the Tedford Insurance Building at 121 E. Main St.

"We have been seeking well-renowned establishments to help kick-start our revitalization efforts on Main Street and the City is very excited for this development," Jenks Mayor Cory Box said in a statement.

Local owners and businessmen Mark Tedford, Josh McFarland and Bart Boatright make up RedTed.

"Main Street Jenks has a rich history that needs to be celebrated with restaurants, retail and entertainment," Tedford, a state representative-elect said in a statement. "We are excited to build a long-lasting legacy in Jenks."

Current tenants are Tedford Insurance and Sheila Anne Pies by Sheila Dills. The McNellie's Group has signed a letter of intent to put a steakhouse at the site, developers said.

The project, set to be completed by the summer 2023, will be led by local contractor Red Dog Construction. CJC Architects is the designer.

"Downtown Jenks is ready to pop," McFarland, owner of Red Dog, said in a statement. "We believe this development is the catalyst for revitalization in downtown Jenks. The Main Street area is long overdue for a project like this."

Red Dog also is the contractor for a $30 million mixed-used project called "Ikonic Bixby" announced earlier this month.

Thursday's announcement follows the Jenks City Council approving new zoning codes for the downtown area earlier this year.

It will encourage traditional urban-style development in downtown, officials said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.