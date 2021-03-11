$10.8 million makeover planned for 31 Arby's restaurants in eastern Oklahoma

Flynn Restaurant Group has announced a $10.8 million revitalization of 31 Arby's restaurants in eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa.

Renovations will be completed throughout the remainder of 2021, leaving each restaurant with a fresh look and adding 470 jobs to the local economy, the company said.

Rebuilds in Muskogee and McAlester already are under way, with work on restaurants in Tulsa set to begin May 3, a spokesman said. Other Oklahoma sites set to get a makeover are in Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Glenpool, Grove, Jenks, Miami, Okmulgee, Owasso, Pryor, Sand Springs and Tahlequah.

"We want to continue showing our commitment to the communities we serve, and these remodels are just one way for us to do so," Randy Bates, Flynn head of marketing, said in a statement. "As a local partner, we are committed to not only providing guests with the quality food and service they deserve, but also by creating and maintaining jobs to further invest in the community."

Each remodel is expected to take no longer than a few weeks, with each drive-thru remaining open during construction. The makeovers will include the brand’s upgraded "Inspired" look, featuring upgraded exteriors, new authentic textures, multi-colored wood materials, modern lighting and chalkboard graphics.