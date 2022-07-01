$10,000 housing incentive part of Muskogee-area effort to attract employees

Officials with the city of Muskogee, Muskogee County and Port of Muskogee have launched a $10,000 housing incentive to help recruit labor.

Supported by the City of Muskogee Foundation, the Ready, Set, Move project is for employees of Muskogee-area businesses who build or purchase a home in Muskogee city limits. A full list of criteria is available at www.muskogeeport.com.

A job board also is being created as a clearinghouse for employment opportunities.

In a meeting on June 29 the City of Muskogee Foundation supported the port’s proposal to incentivize

"The incentive can be awarded to those making more than 110% of the average county wage in sectors that provide for greater earning potential and add investment in our community," Darla Heller of Port of Muskogee Workforce Development said in a statement. "This was truly a brave move by the City of Muskogee Foundation and their support communicates that Muskogee is truly work-ready. We hope this will become a tool that can be used to increase high-wage talent and encourage home buying in the city of Muskogee."

In addition to helping industries identify talent, the incentive also will address the health care and education sectors.

"We understand that our public school districts and our healthcare facilities are struggling to recruit, our proposal to include classroom teachers and healthcare workers communicates that we are committed to building a stronger more vibrant community," Port Director Kimbra Scott said in a statement.

The Work Ready Muskogee interactive job board has launched with 30 companies. Persons may review positions at jobs.muskogeeport.com/jobs. Companies can be added to the list by emailing darla@muskogeeport.com .

"It is about making Muskogee competitive," Port Chairman Earnie Gilder said in a statement. "This incentive impacts the return on the public investment as recipients must live in the local taxing jurisdiction and thus will add tax dollars to support our city."

