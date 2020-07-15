A Tulsa Vietnamese restaurant at which Gov. Kevin Stitt reportedly dined last week is closing until further notice after learning that Stitt tested positive for COVID-19.
Kai, 201 W. 5th St., made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.
"… He (Stitt) visited our establishment last week and we want to be proactive and shut down to get the staff tested and get our restaurant professionally disinfected," the restaurant posted on Facebook.
