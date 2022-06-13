Local Native American furniture maker to launch in Tulsa, five other venues across U.S.

A Tulsa-based manufacturer of custom-designed Native American furniture will launch its collection in six showrooms in the United States this summer, including one in Tulsa.

Amatoya was founded by Cray Bauxmont-Flynn.

"Amatoya has set a new bar for timeless, true Native American design, quality and craftsmanship," Bauxmont-Flynn said in a statement. "Since starting our company three years ago, our handsome, sculptural pieces have caught the eyes of discerning designers, hotel proprietors and even set decorators. Now we are offering our collection in showrooms across the country."

Showrooms in Dallas, Denver and Washington D.C. will debut June 22, with locations in Tulsa (Duvall Atelier at 2204 E. 15th St.), Seattle and Chicago launching in July.

The Dallas showroom, the sole location operating under the Amatoya brand, will open in The Gallery at the Dallas Market Center. It will feature 38 pieces from the Tulsa company's home and hospitality collection, ranging from tables and chairs to sofas, cabinets and textiles. The other locations will display eight to 12 pieces within partner showrooms.

The half-dozen venues represent the only sales points for Amatoya's made-to-order lines. Customers may choose from product samples along with a variety of unique fabrics and finishes. Amatoya will manufacture and deliver these custom orders using its Oklahoma network of Native American artisans.

A Cherokee word meaning "rainmaker," Amatoya develops residential and hospitality furniture that embraces Native American cultures across the continental United States.

"I want to help keep the Native American spirit and artistry alive for the next generation," Bauxmont-Flynn said.

"I'm a proud Cherokee, but I don't want the Amatoya line to just be about my culture and heritage. We will include everyone, from the Iroquois in the Northeast U.S. to the Navajo in the Southwest and the Nez Perce in the Northwest."

Because of COVID's impact on staffing, markets and supply chains, Flynn said it took Amatoya several months to develop its marketing and production infrastructure. He said the firm's reliance on made-to-order products should allow Amatoya to stay ahead of inventory concerns.

"It was hard to pull together the people who can produce those pieces and manufacture them with the best quality," he said. "We're delighted with the craftsmen and artisans we've gathered.

"The synergy of Amatoya's partnerships is captured with multiple workrooms. It is apparent in each piece that it is custom fabricated and consistently reviewed throughout the entire process. This hands-on approach is a tenet practiced in all facets of our business."

