Local hotel signs with U-Haul for services

A Tulsa hotel has signed on as a neighborhood dealer for Phoenix-based U-Haul.

Tulsa Extended Stay & Suites, 8525 E. 41st St., will offer essential services such as U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945.

