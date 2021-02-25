Local hotel signs with U-Haul for services

A Tulsa hotel has signed on as a neighborhood dealer for Phoenix-based U-Haul.
Tulsa Extended Stay & Suites, 8525 E. 41st St., will offer essential services such as U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
