Layoffs at Chesapeake: Hundreds cut as bankruptcy process nears end

Chesapeake Energy's Oklahoma City headquarters. Photo via The Oklahoman archives

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chesapeake Energy shed about 15% of its staff this week as it nears the finish line in its bankruptcy process.

The decision to layoff 220 workers, mostly from its Oklahoma City headquarters, is tied to ongoing economic factors created by COVID-19 that are impacting demands for oil and natural gas, company officials said.

At the same time, the company is wrapping up what it needs to accomplish before it officially emerges from bankruptcy, which is expected to happen sometime next week.

On Monday, it announced it was able to successfully raise $1 billion of unsecured debt.

