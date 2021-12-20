Lankford announces Marginal Well Protection Act

U.S. Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Monday announced the introduction of the Marginal Well Protection Act to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from levying "excessive methane emission fees" for wells that produce less than 15 barrels of oil and less than 90 Mcf (90,000 cubic feet) of natural gas per day.

Marginal wells are small, often family-owned wells with around 15 employees or fewer, Lankford said in a news release.

Marginal wells produce almost 7.5 percent of the entire US oil production supply. Joining Lankford and Marshall in introducing the bill were U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.

“(President) Biden has made it clear he wants to get rid of good-paying energy jobs to force his radical climate-change agenda,” Lankford said in a news release.

“Many Oklahomans participate in the small-scale oil and gas production that Democrats in Congress are proposing to punish with a job-destroying methane fine.

"My colleagues and I want to make sure we protect our American energy independence, especially the smaller oil and gas operations, from crushing methane fees.